Arteta: Declan Rice has yet to reach full potential ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expressed on Friday that midfielder Declan Rice has yet to reach his full potential as the Gunners prepare to face Chelsea’s dynamic duo, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, on Sunday.

All three players, who signed nine-figure contracts and are among the Premier League’s top performers this season, collectively cost more than £300 million ($397 million).

Arteta believes Rice has developed significantly since joining Arsenal, becoming increasingly influential as his understanding of the team deepens.

The Spaniard insists Rice has already exceeded expectations set before his signing.

“Probably a year or two ago, yes, but now, being with him every single day, understanding and connecting with him as I have done, we are going to get more,” Arteta said.

“Because he wants more, the team knows him better, his role is growing around the squad. The impact he has on the team is huge. I knew him for a long time [before signing] and I knew how he could evolve and change the team. He has certainly done that and probably improved on those expectations.”

While Arteta has thrived in a more advanced midfield role, Rice’s best performances at West Ham came in a deeper position, shielding the defence.

The long-time Arsenal head coach had always envisaged Rice in his current role, but could not recall a specific match that convinced him to sign the midfielder.

Rice’s stature as a leader at Arsenal has grown in recent seasons, and he has made clear his ambition to lead the club to trophies.