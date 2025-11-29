Morne Morkel provides latest injury updates on Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer (L) run between the wickets during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and England at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 4, 2024. - AFP

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared encouraging updates on the recoveries of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, stating that both players are progressing well and could rejoin the squad soon.

Gill sustained a neck injury two weeks ago during the Kolkata Test, while Iyer has been sidelined since suffering a lacerated spleen on the tour of Australia last month.

Speaking in Ranchi on Friday, Morkel said the medical team would offer an official update but confirmed that both players are moving in the right direction.

"I think the best is for the medical [team] to give that [update]," Morkel said in Ranchi on Friday. "I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear.

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team."

With Gill unavailable, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to slot into the ODI side. However, India are yet to finalise a replacement for Iyer at No. 4, with Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma emerging as the leading candidates.

India enter the ODI series under mounting pressure, having lost five of their last seven Tests at home. Morkel believes the switch to white-ball cricket will bring renewed energy.

"Look, it's a change of colour by clothing and it's a change of ball which always brings a different energy," Morkel said.

"But I feel you know the South African team, they have that momentum with them and a confident Protea team is a dangerous team. It will be important to start well, for us to play good cricket over the next week or two, because they're here to win.

"Luckily, we have got some good experience ahead now in the team. For us, it is now focus for the next two days. Give ourselves the best opportunity to prepare well and go out there and put the last couple of weeks behind us and really focus on playing solid cricket."

Morkel added that India will benefit from the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will play international cricket at home for the first time since retiring from Tests earlier this year. Both players are believed to be eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"I feel that their bodies can do that. It is still a long way away. The World Cup, by all means," Morkel said.

"I have played many games against them. I have had sleepless nights bowling to them. So, I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them. So, for me, definitely on board with that."

India trained on Friday on practice pitches that offered notable pace and bounce, resembling South African conditions.

The final XI may come down to a choice between fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.

"I think we will have to look at the wicket," Morkel said.

"Honestly, I just walked past it now and it looked like a very good surface. Almost South African-like. So, I think the discussions will happen tonight in terms of what combination they look to start off with. So, we will have to wait and see after training."