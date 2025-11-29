Memphis Grizzlies rally past LA Clippers in thrilling NBA Cup clash

An undated picture of Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, while Zach Edey matched his career high with 19 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies rally to a 112-107 victory over the LA Clippers in a thrilling NBA Cup group stage clash here at the Intuit Dome on Friday.

Both teams exchanged leads throughout the four quarters in a suspenseful game from start to finish. The Clippers started strong with 35 points in the first quarter, but the Grizzlies responded with 24 points, keeping the contest tight.

In a tense final quarter, the Grizzlies outscored the Clippers 34-26 to secure the win after a fiercely competitive battle.

Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with an impressive 24 points, two rebounds, and three three-pointers, demonstrating his offensive versatility.

Edey made a significant impact in the paint, pulling down 19 rebounds and adding five points, despite facing tough defensive pressure. Santi Aldama also contributed significantly with 13 points and seven rebounds, supporting the team’s balanced attack.

Despite the defeat, the Clippers enjoyed strong performances from Kawhi Leonard, who scored 39 points and grabbed three rebounds, and James Harden, who led his side with 23 points and seven rebounds.

However, turnovers and the Grizzlies’ defensive intensity proved costly for the Clippers.

The Grizzlies improved their record to 8-12, showcasing their tenacity and well-rounded team effort, while the Clippers dropped to 5-14.

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings next on 1st December, while the LA Clippers are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks next Saturday.