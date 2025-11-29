Olympic Hockey hero Imran Sherwani dies aged 63

An undated picture of Imran Sherwani. — GreatBritainHockey

Imran Sherwani, renowned for his pivotal role in the 1988 Olympic hockey final against West Germany, has passed away at the age of 63, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Great Britain’s victory in Seoul in 1988 marked the men’s team’s first Olympic triumph in 68 years and remains the last time they reached the podium.

Sherwani represented England and Great Britain a combined 94 times and was a key figure in that historic achievement.

During his distinguished playing career, Sherwani earned 49 international caps for England and represented Great Britain in a further 45 matches. He also secured silver medals for England at the 1986 World Cup and the European Championship the following year.

He was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019, a diagnosis he made public two years later.

In a statement, his family said that while many knew him for his sporting achievements, to them he was a devoted family man whose warmth, humour, and kindness touched everyone who knew him.

“Whilst many knew him for his sporting achievements, to us he was a devoted family man whose warmth, humour, and kindness touched everyone who knew him. Imran will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will remain with us always.”

EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann paid tribute to Sherwani, saying:

“He was one of the very best. His performance in the final at Seoul will go down in history as one of those iconic moments which transcends our sport’s barriers and is part of wider Olympic folklore.”

England Hockey CEO Rich Beer also honoured Sherwani’s memory, describing him as one of the true icons of the sport.

“Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Imran was a remarkable person whose kindness and passion enriched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” he said.