Maaz Sadaqat credits Hong Kong Sixes participation for Asia Cup Rising Stars success

Pakistan Shaheens' Maaz Sadaqat poses with the Player of the Tournament trophy after the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's rising all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat claimed that his participation in the Hong Kong Sixes helped him prevail in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025, which saw Shaheens clinch the title.

Sadaqat, who was a part of the Pakistan squad that won the Hong Kong Sixes by defeating Kuwait in the final earlier this month, carried his rich vein of form in the continental tournament, where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Maaz finished as the leading run-getter in the eight-team tournament, accumulating 258 runs in five innings at an astonishing average of 129 and smashed two unbeaten half-centuries.

He was equally impressive with the ball, taking seven wickets at a remarkable average of 7.42 and an economy rate of 4.33.

Reflecting on his bowling exploits in the eight-team tournament, the 20-year-old revealed that the fast-paced nature of the Hong Kong Sixes, where conceding three sixes in an over was considered good, helped him feel "less intense" and not under any pressure.

"In the Hong Kong Sixes, even if you went for three sixes, it was considered a good over and the boundaries were short. But just a few days later when I bowled in Doha, I felt near to no pressure because the moments felt less intense and I eased into my bowling role well, which helped our team," Maaz told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He further revealed that he had prepared tirelessly for the Asia Cup Rising Stars and had pledged to himself that he would succeed.

"Going into the Rising Stars tournament, I had plenty of belief in me and pledged to myself that I will win it for my team. All the hard work I have done prior to this season has paid off," Maaz shared.

His dream campaign at the Asia Cup Rising Stars eventually landed him a contract with the Janakpur Bolts for the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL), adding to his busy calendar, which included several stints with Pakistan Shaheens, including the warm-up match against the full-strength senior men's team of South Africa ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Maaz further represented Peshawar in the National T20 Cup and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy besides making his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing year, during which he shared a 102-run partnership with captain Babar Azam and bagged the Player of the Match award on his maiden appearance.

Reflecting on the ongoing busy year, Maaz labelled it as great in terms of exposure, while also highlighting the challenges he faced, including his mother getting "welled up" seeing him making short stops at his residence in Peshawar.

"It has been a great year exposure-wise especially with three Shaheens tours, domestic cricket, Hong Kong Sixes and now the Nepal Premier League," Maaz told PCB.

"I have been making short stops at home in Peshawar between all these engagements and the last time I left home after coming from Doha, my mother welled up seeing me for such a short time but she is also so proud of seeing me do well after all we have gone through as a family."