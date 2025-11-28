Babar Azam 'working hard' on fitness to win World Cup for Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam revealed that he had been diligently working on his fitness to fulfil his goal of lifting the World Cup for Pakistan.

Babar, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2015, has emerged as one of the finest batters from the country to ever play international cricket, having accumulated 15259 runs across formats with the help of 32 centuries and 105 half-centuries.

He also captained Pakistan in several ICC tournaments, including the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Under his captaincy, the Green Shirts played the final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but fell short, extending their wait for a global title in the sport.

For the unversed, Pakistan last won a Cricket World Cup in 2009 under the leadership of legendary batter Younis Khan, while their last ICC title came in 2017 when wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed's men outclassed India in the blockbuster final to get their hands on the prestigious silverware.

Pakistan's next expedition for a drought-ending title will now come at the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Meanwhile, Babar, who made his return to the national team in the shortest format after an almost one-year hiatus, revealed working tirelessly to achieve his ultimate goal during his appearance at The Switch – a social media platform launched by legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen.



He also recalled Pakistan's recent heartbreaks – defeats in the finals of the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup in 2022 – as the source of motivation.

"We want to win an ICC trophy. We reached the finals of the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, but we lost," Babar told Pietersen.

"That's why I'm working hard on my fitness and everything," he added.

The 31-year-old also addressed the challenges of being the premier batter of the national team and his coping process to the outside chatter, stating that he stops listening to anyone except for himself and his coaches.

"I'm [also] a human being. Sometimes you [make] mistakes. "The main thing is the focus. I stop listening to anyone. I talk to myself, to my coaches," he said on coping with mental challenges while batting.