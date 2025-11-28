Pakistan succumbed to second defeat in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan's Muhammad Mustafa (left) celebrates scoring their first goal during their AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Kyrgyz Republic at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on November 24, 2025. — AFC

BESH KUNGEI: Pakistan suffered a gruelling 5-1 defeat at the hands of leaders Yemen in the Group B match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Dostuk Arena on Friday.

The defeat marked Pakistan's second in four matches and followed their 2-1 thrashing at the hands of Laos. The Green Shirts had made a contrasting start to the qualifying event by registering 3-1 victories over Kyrgyz Republic and Cambodia.

The West Asians got off to a commanding start to the fixture as Sailan Basheer netted the opener in just the 18th minute by beating Samar Razzaq from the penalty spot.

Yemen struck again a minute later with Ali Shafiq's curler off Basheer's corner, deflecting off the bar, hit Razzaq and went over the line.

Fahd Salah strengthened Yemen's command in the 25th minute by netting their third goal after Abdulrahman Alqufaili threaded the ball through.

The scoreline remained intact at 3-0 by the halfway mark and was eventually converted into 4-0 in the 69th minute when Salah scored again, rounding Razzaq twice before flicking the ball into the net from an acute angle.

Pakistan managed to pull one back two minutes later through Mansoor Ahmad, but their strive for a comeback was short-lived as Basheer netted his second to restore Yemen's advantage to four goals in the 82nd minute.

The resounding victory consolidated Yemen's hold at the top of the Group B standings with 12 points in four matches and a goal difference of 19. Pakistan, on the other hand, remained third with six points in as many matches and a goal difference of negative one.

The Green Shirts next face rock-bottom Guam in their last group-stage fixture, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.