Nazish Jahangir breaks silence on reports related to Babar Azam

This collage of pictures shows national actress Nazish Jahangir (left) and Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam. — Instagram/@nazishjahangir/AFP

KARACHI: National TV actress Nazish Jahangir Khan cleared the air on misleading reports, "taken out of context" from her response regarding Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam during a social media Q&A session from the past.

The controversy erupted earlier this year when Nazish was asked by a fan during the Q&A session whether she would accept if Babar sent her a marriage proposal. In response, the actress declined.

Her answer did not sit well with Babar's fans, who inflicted severe online backlash on Nazish.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the controversy resurfaced when a digital entertainment news platform shared Nazish's previous statement regarding the star batter with a twisted headline, which soon went viral and once again subjected the actress to online criticism and trolling.

"The Babar army really needs to calm down," Nazish Jahangir posted on her Instagram stories, coupled with one of the news banners making rounds on social media.

Nazis clarified that an old Q&A clip of her was taken out of context and turned into "unnecessary controversy". She emphasised having great respect for Babar and the Pakistan cricket team, lauding them as the national pride.

"I'm seeing an old Q/A clip being taken out of context and turned into unnecessary controversy," Nazish wrote.

"To clarify: I have great respect for Babar Azam and for our entire Pakistan cricket team.

"They are national pride, and I would never say or imply anything disrespectful towards them."

She further urged publishers to stop circulating edited or twisted versions of her previous statement to create online fuss.

"Please stop circulating edited or twisted versions just to create drama," Nazish continued.

"Let's not spread negativity, especially towards our own players who give their best for the country.

"Love and respect to all."