Culture of respecting seniors in Pakistan detrimental to team’s growth: Mick

Well-travelled coach Mickey Arthur has said that the deeply instilled culture of giving respect to seniors in teams from South Asia, especially Pakistan and India, prevents young players from truly excelling.

Athur, a South African by birth who is also a naturalised Australian but currently is the coach of Sri Lanka, has worked extensively in South Asia, with the most famous of his stints being with Pakistan. He has also been the head coach in T20 leagues in both Pakistan and Bangladesh, making him one of the foremost authorities on cricketing cultures in the region.

In an interview with Sportstar, he was asked to identify one major difference between sides from this part of the world and elsewhere.

"There are so many cultural differences. The one key aspect to coaching Pakistan was understanding the religious aspect around it, which is very prominent. It’s understanding the respect level that the young Pakistan players have for the senior players. It’s there in India too. There is a real respect," said Arthur.

READ: Mickey Arthur was in tears when removed as Pakistan head coach

"I like an environment where players challenge each other and talk about games and have differences of opinion, that’s when you start moving the team forward. Those conversations have been tougher in sub-continent. Those conversations are different because they are easier had in South Africa or Australia.

But because of the respect level and the different cultures I find in the sub-continent that no younger players will challenge a senior player. It’s really good and very respectful. But in other way, to move the team forward, you need to be able to have those conversations as a group.

Arthur said that when hee took over the reigns of Pakistan national team in 2016, the system was “haphazard” and he had to give it a structure.

"When we came in, there was no real structure. So, the first thing was to give whole cricket a bit of structure. It was important to find training sessions, find goals, find values that the team stood for. It was kind of finding the players who you felt fitted the team and then fitting those players within your team, so that you could give the team success now, but also attain sustainable success," he said.

"Also, I had to keep an eye on what was happening down the lower level. That wasn’t always possible because as I said, the structure was so haphazard in Pakistan. It was tough but I tried to keep a finger on the pulse in terms of what was happening certainly from the U-19 team all the way through," he further stated.

He also claimed credit of Babar Azam’s emergence, saying that it was him who gave the then starlet a chance despite opposition.

"I saw Babar Azam grow as a cricketer. That was so important. People had said that Babar Azam cannot play. I ensured that Babar Azam plays every game for Pakistan. He is that good a player. We had to give him the roots to grow and wings to fly. We had to give him the time and we are seeing the results now. I love developing younger players and giving them opportunity was crucial because over a period of time, that gives you sustainable success," Arthur said.

READ: Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur says he cannot stop caring for Pakistan

Culture of respecting seniors in Pakistan detrimental to team’s growth: Mick