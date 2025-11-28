Strasbourg captain Emegha making progress ahead of Chelsea transfer, says Keller

An undated picture of Strasbourg's captain Emmanuel Emegha. — Reuters

Strasbourg president Marc Keller said on Friday that captain Emmanuel Emegha is ‘improving’ ahead of his planned move to Premier League side Chelsea next summer.

The Dutchman is set to relocate to Stamford Bridge in July 2026, according to a September announcement from the two clubs, which are both owned by Todd Boehly and BlueCo, a company backed by Clearlake Capital.

According to media reports, AC Milan and Tottenham were interested in Emegha before Chelsea stepped in with an agreement that allowed him to spend one more year in France before making his Premier League switch.

Keller stressed Emegha’s importance to the team, noting that he has developed himself into a key player and captain.

“For us, it was important to keep Emegha because he’s an important player.

“Emegha is improving. He came two years ago, he’s now captain of the team. He was injured, he came back, he scored a few goals, so he’s improving.

“He’s also a man with a lot of character – a good guy.”

Keller was speaking before Strasbourg’s 2–1 win at home to Crystal Palace in the Conference League, where Emegha scored a second-half equaliser.

Manager Liam Rosenior also praised the forward, highlighting the young player’s relentless energy and pressing, which consistently trouble defenders.

“He has been fantastic for me. He’s still very young himself. He causes problems for defenders with his energy, running and pressing,” Rosenior said.