NCAA: Cameron Boozer scores career-high 35 as Duke defeats Arkansas

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile during the second half at United Center on Nov 27, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Cameron Boozer scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Duke to an exciting 80-71 victory over Arkansas in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) here at the United Centre on Thursday.

Boozer was highly efficient throughout the game, making 13 of 18 shots from the field, including two three-pointers.

The game held extra significance as it was played at the same venue where his father, Carlos Boozer, spent four of his 13 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Carlos was courtside to cheer on his son, alongside fellow Blue Devils freshman Cayden Boozer.

From Duke’s side, Celeb Foster contributed 15 points and eight assists, helping the team extend their unbeaten run to 8-0, marking their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they began with 11 consecutive victories. Patrick Ngongba II added 11 points.

For Arkansas (5-2), Darius Acuff Jr. led the scoring with 21 points, while fellow freshman Meleek Thomas added 13. Trevon Brazile also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

After falling behind by 13 points in the first half, Arkansas mounted a comeback with a 10-3 run to take a 60-53 lead with 10:09 remaining, capped by a three-pointer from Thomas. However, Duke responded strongly in the closing stages. Ngongba’s basket gave the Blue Devils a 66-64 lead with 5:20 left, and Celeb Foster sank a crucial three-pointer with 2:31 remaining.

In the first half, Cameron Boozer began to take control in the final minutes, sinking two three-pointers, converting a driving layup, and assisting Dame Sarr on a dunk during a 10-0 run that put Duke ahead 32-22 with 5:11 remaining before halftime. The Blue Devils led 41-35 at the break after Arkansas closed the first half with a 7-0 run. Boozer had scored 15 points by halftime, shooting 6-for-9.

With this victory, Duke will face the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium in North Carolina on 30 December.