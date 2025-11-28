Golf legend Fuzzy Zoeller dies at 74

Former champion Fuzzy Zoeller shouts to the gallery on the 18th green before stroking his final putt in his final competitive round during second round play at the 2009 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta on April 10, 2009. — Reuters

Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major golf champion known for his humour, has passed away at the age of 74, the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) Tour announced on Thursday.

According to international media, the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Zoeller won in a three-way playoff at Augusta National in 1979 and remains the last man to win the Masters on his first attempt.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, in his statement, paid tribute to Zoeller’s impact on the sport, highlighting his unique personality and lasting influence, and described him as “a true original” whose combination of talent and charisma made a significant and memorable contribution to the world of golf.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” Commissioner Monahan said.

“Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf.”

The American golfer won the 1984 US Open by defeating Australian Greg Norman in a playoff at Winged Foot.

However, he mistakenly believed Norman had taken the lead with a birdie at the last hole of regulation, so he waved a white towel in mock surrender.

In fact, Norman had made par, and Zoeller calmly forced the 18-hole decider.

Beloved by fans for his gregarious nature and light-hearted approach, Zoeller was plunged into controversy in 1997 as 21-year-old rising star Tiger Woods was marching to a stunning victory in the Masters.

In addition to his two major victories, Zoeller won eight other PGA Tour titles. He also won twice on the Champions Tour and represented the United States in three Ryder Cups.