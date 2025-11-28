Arshad Nadeem sets sights on upcoming events after Gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan celebrates on the podium during the Men's 110m Hurdles ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is now turning his focus to the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League, following his gold-medal triumph at the Islamic Solidarity Games earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Arshad had the honor of lighting the torch for the 35th National Games at Punjab Stadium.

During the ceremony, he spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the support he has received and sharing his goals for the upcoming season.

“I am thankful to Allah for winning a medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games,” Arshad said. “Being part of the torch relay was a proud moment for me.”

He also acknowledged the Sports Board Punjab for providing top-class training facilities and unwavering support throughout his journey.

Arshad’s latest success came on November 19 at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Stadium, where he dominated the men’s javelin final with a best throw of 83.05 metres on his second attempt.

After an opening throw of 74.00m, he crossed the 80-metre mark and never looked back. His series also included throws of 77.06m, a foul on the fifth attempt, and a final throw of 77.98m.

Pakistan enjoyed a one-two finish in the event as Muhammad Yasir Sultan claimed the silver medal with a throw of 74.43m, while Nigeria’s Samuel Kure took bronze with 75.46m.

Notably, Arshad was the only athlete to cross the 80-metre mark, highlighting his dominance on the day.