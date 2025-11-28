Joao Fonseca praises Alexander Bublik as 'crazy' on court, 'sweetest guy' off it

Joao Fonseca of Brazil in action against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

Joao Fonseca has praised Alexander Bublik as 'kind of crazy' on the tennis court, while describing him as 'the sweetest guy' off it, revealing his admiration for the Kazakh’s unique personality and playing style.

In a recent interview, the 19-year-old Brazilian, who finishes the season ranked a career-high No. 24, admitted he has not yet faced Bublik in a main-level match but is well aware of his opponent’s unpredictable play.

“On the court, it’s unpredictable playing him. He might hit a drop shot, he might hit a winner, he might basically give you the match, or fight like crazy. So you just always have to stay focused on your own game,” Fonseca said.

“It’s kind of wild, but funny that off the court, he’s the sweetest guy. I love talking with him.”

Bublik, who has won four titles in 2025 and reached a career-high ranking of No. 11, is known for his erratic style and occasional outbursts.

He has admitted in interviews that he is conscious of being a role model for his young son and has sought to curb negative behaviours.

Fonseca also offered similar praise for Daniil Medvedev, noting the Russian’s tendency to 'tilt' during matches while remaining 'super nice' off the court.

“These guys are really nice. On the court, they just tilt. But I love watching them too because it’s something different,” he added.

Despite not having played either Bublik or Medvedev yet, Fonseca’s reflections underline the respect he holds for top players’ talent and character, and his appreciation for the contrast between their competitive intensity and off-court personalities.