India annouce squad or ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup

Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre has been named captain of the India squad for the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup, set to be held in Dubai from December 12.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad, which also features aggressive opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Vihaan Malhotra will serve as Mhatre’s deputy during the tournament.

Mhatre has struggled for consistency in recent months. He had shone earlier for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad and scoring 240 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of nearly 189.

However, his recent performances have been mixed. On the England tour, he managed only 27 runs in four one-dayers but bounced back to top-score with 340 runs in two Youth Tests.

In Australia, he scored just 10 runs in three one-day matches and 38 runs in Youth Tests against Australia Under-19.

During India’s domestic season, including a first-class game for India A against South Africa A, Mhatre scored 156 runs in four matches at an average of 26.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture that followed, he made 18 runs against Railways.

The ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup will be played in the one-day format.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and two qualifying teams, while Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and another qualifier. India will open their campaign on December 12 against one of the two qualifiers.

India Under-19 Squad – ACC Men’s Asia Cup

Players: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vice-capt), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan and Aaron George.

Standby Players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore and Aditya Rawat.

*Subject to fitness clearance