Arne Slot provides injury update ahead of West Ham clash

An undated picture of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. — Reuters

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot provided an injury update on Thursday as the team gears up for a crucial Premier League clash against West Ham United this weekend.

The Reds are enduring a difficult period following a midweek defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League, their ninth loss in the last 12 games across all competitions.

Despite the club’s poor form, Slot continues to enjoy the support of the hierarchy, much to the frustration of fans who are already calling for his sacking.

With the upcoming match against West Ham being a must-win, Slot's side could be without several key players. However, there is some positive news on the injury front. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the PSV game due to illness, is expected to return for the weekend.

Slot confirmed that Alisson trained fully with the squad on Thursday and, barring any setbacks, will start between the sticks against West Ham.

In addition to Alisson, Slot is optimistic about the recovery of German midfielder Florian Wirtz. The 20-year-old has missed Liverpool's last two matches due to a muscle injury but is nearing full fitness.

“Alisson trained again with the team today, so we hope and expect him to be available at the weekend,” Slot said

“Florian will have his final day of rehab tomorrow. So, if that all goes well, he could train with the team on Saturday,” he added.

Meanwhile, forward Hugo Ekitike is a doubt for the West Ham match after being forced off early in the second half against PSV due to a back issue.

Defender Joe Gomez, who was considered an option for the PSV defeat, is nearing a return to full fitness and could feature soon.

With these players potentially available, Liverpool will face West Ham United at the London Stadium on November 30th, as they look to bounce back from a challenging run of results.