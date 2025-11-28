Young Boys boss apologises for fans' violent behaviour at Aston Villa

An undated picture of Young Boys manager Gerardo Seoane. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Young Boys manager Gerardo Seoane has apologised for the violent actions of his team's supporters during their Europa League match against Aston Villa here at Villa Park on Thursday.

Donyell Malen suffered a cut to the head from objects thrown during the altercation with Villa players.

Additionally, there were clashes between the police and Young Boys supporters, which caused a brief five-minute stoppage in the game.

Reflecting on the incident, Seoane acknowledged that the behaviour of the fans was unacceptable, though he suggested they may have been provoked by Villa's celebrations.

"It's normal to want to celebrate when you score a goal, but perhaps it was a small provocation," Seoane said.

He also explained that some fans had approached the players, but the police mistakenly believed they were attempting to storm the pitch, which escalated the situation further.

The match, which Villa won 2-1, saw Malen score both goals for the hosts. Despite the incident, Villa manager Unai Emery stated that the scenes were "not necessary" and stressed the importance of maintaining respect between both sides.

Malen, who was visibly shaken but continued to play, is recovering well from his injury.

Seoane apologised for the inappropriate behaviour of the fans, emphasising that while football is an emotional game, respect for all involved is vital to preserving the spirit of the sport.

"We apologise for our fans' behaviour. This is not how we normally act, and no one wins in situations like this. Football is emotional, but it's important to maintain respect for everyone," Seoane concluded.