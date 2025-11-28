Pakistan Cricket Board signs historic MoU with Italian Cricket Federation

An undated photo of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) office wall. – PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Italian Cricket Federation (FCRI), marking a major step forward in international cricket cooperation and sports diplomacy.

The MoU was formally signed by PCB Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmad Syed and FCRI President, Maria Lorena Haz Paz.

Under this strategic partnership, both boards will collaborate to promote and develop men’s and women’s cricket in Italy, following the Italian national team’s recent qualification for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for technical, structural, and competitive development.

Key areas of cooperation include the exchange of technical and coaching experts, joint training programs, development camps, workshops, seminars, friendly matches and bilateral tournaments at multiple levels.

The partnership will also support infrastructure improvements and youth cricket initiatives across Italy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PCB COO Sumair Ahmad Syed highlighted the board’s commitment to global cricket development, describing the partnership as a valuable opportunity to strengthen sporting and cultural ties between Pakistan and Italy.

FCRI President Maria Lorena Haz Paz welcomed the collaboration, noting that it aligns with Italy’s broader strategy to raise cricketing standards in the country.

She added that the FCRI is actively pursuing additional bilateral partnerships with international cricket boards to further accelerate the sport’s growth.

The PCB anticipates a long-term, fruitful partnership that will benefit players, coaches, and cricket fans in both nations.