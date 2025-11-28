John Lloyd slams Raducanu, Sinner's Davis Cup absence

An undated picture of Emma Raducanu (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Former British tennis professional John Lloyd has criticised the absence of top players Emma Raducanu and Jannik Sinner from the recent Davis Cup, describing the tournament’s current state as ‘a bit of a joke’.

In an interview with a local sports podcast, Lloyd discussed Italy's victory and expressed his disappointment, rather than excitement, at the outcome.

He argued that the competition’s status and viewership depend heavily on the presence of top-10 players.

“To be honest, my reaction was one of sadness—not because Italy won, but because of where the Davis Cup has ended up,” Lloyd said.

The 71-year-old also took aim at Raducanu for withdrawing from the event, pointing out that she had an opportunity to compete for the trophy but chose instead to focus on preparing for the next season. He stressed that representing one's country should be seen as a privilege.

“I was surprised. I wondered if she was joking,” he added.

Reflecting on the tournament’s history, the former player highlighted that in his era, it was unthinkable for top players to miss the Davis Cup.

He noted that what was once regarded as a prestigious team event has now been undermined by the reluctance of elite players to take part.

However, the tennis commentator suggested that the Davis Cup could regain significance if it were held less frequently.

He recommended adopting a four-year cycle, or at most every two years, so that players could prioritise the event without it conflicting with their individual schedules.

Lloyd concluded that for the Davis Cup to remain relevant, top players must return to the fold; otherwise, its reputation as the greatest team competition will continue to fade.