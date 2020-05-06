Pakistani karateka Saadi Abbas loses apartment in massive Sharjah fire

Pakistani karateka Saadi Abbas is among those affected by the massive fire that erupted at a residential tower in Sharjah on Tuesday night.

Abbas, in an update posted on Twitter, said that he lost his apartment but that he and his wife were safe.

Later, in an interview with Geo News, he said that their apartment was on the 38th floor of Abbco Tower in Al Nahda area of the city.

Abbas said that they had vacated the tower as soon as the fire alarm went off, adding that the local police arranged for them to stay at a hotel.

He further said that they will go back to the apartment and assess the extent of damage once the authorities clear the tower.

