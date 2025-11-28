Australia to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs ahead of 2027 World Cup

Zimbabwe batter Regis Chakabva (left) plays a shot during the third ODI against Australia at Riverway Stadium in Townsville on September 3, 2022. – AFP

The long Test drought between Australia and Zimbabwe will continue, but the two nations are set to contest a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe next year as part of preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in southern Africa.

Before their Test and ODI tour of South Africa, scheduled for September–October 2026, Australia will make a brief stop in Zimbabwe for the ODI series, first reported by News Corp and expected to be officially confirmed in the coming weeks.

The matches are set to be played in Harare, with Bulawayo also a possible venue. The flagship 10,000-seat stadium at Victoria Falls is unlikely to be ready in time for the series.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) had reportedly pushed for a one-off Test match to be included in the tour, but this will not happen.

Australia faces a heavy Test schedule, playing at least 19 Tests from mid-2026 through to the 2027 Ashes.

The ODI series will also serve as key preparation for Australia, as Zimbabwe will co-host the 50-over World Cup alongside South Africa and Namibia.

Historically, Australia and Zimbabwe have only played three Tests against each other.

The last two came in October 2003 in a short series remembered for Matthew Hayden briefly setting a world record score of 380 in the first Test at the WACA.

The only Test in Zimbabwe took place in 1999, when Steve Waugh’s side won by 10 wickets in what proved to be wicketkeeper Ian Healy’s final Test match.

The upcoming ODI series will mark Australia’s return to Zimbabwe after an eight-year absence. The last time they played in the country was a T20 tri-series in 2018, while their previous 50-over series in Zimbabwe was in 2014.

While Test cricket between Australia and Zimbabwe remains on hold, Zimbabwean cricket officials are optimistic that England will visit for a one-off Test match as part of their South Africa tour in late 2026–early 2027.

The match is expected to take place at Victoria Falls’ Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium.

England and Zimbabwe recently ended a 22-year Test drought in May with a four-day match at Trent Bridge.

Historically, the two nations have played only seven Tests, with just two in Zimbabwe, including a drawn series in December 1996.

ZC has been actively encouraging teams to schedule stopovers in Zimbabwe en route to South Africa, seeing late 2026 as an opportunity to secure rare fixtures against Australia and England.

"We are a Test nation, so playing the top countries like Australia and England at home will go a long way to making this format popular in Zimbabwe," ZC chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

"Playing against the best teams will help our players develop their skills in Test cricket. Understandably Australia wants to prepare for the World Cup, but hopefully we can play them in Test cricket in the future," he added.

The next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle is expected to feature all 12 Full Members in a single division, providing additional incentive for teams to play nations like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland, who are not part of the current nine-team WTC.

While hosting Tests is unlikely to receive extra funding, Zimbabwe plans to stage longer series, doubling down on its commitment to Test cricket.

"Some countries might just play a minimum number of Tests, but we are hoping to play more," Mukuhlani said. "We will aim to stage two or more Test match series against the likes of Australia and England."