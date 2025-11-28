Strasbourg hand Crystal Palace first defeat in UEFA Champions League

An undated picture of Crystal Palace Jaydee Bruce Hamady Canvot. — Reuters

STRASBOURG: Crystal Palace suffered their first defeat against French side Strasbourg, losing 2–1 in their UEFA Champions League match here at the Stade de la Meinau on Thursday.

Palace started brightly, taking the lead in the 35th minute when Tyrick Mitchell finished neatly across the goal after being set up by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace came close to restoring their lead when Adam Wharton struck the crossbar from close range, capitalising on a defensive error after Mike Penders was caught out of position near his own box. Strasbourg’s goalkeeper then produced an impressive save to deny Yeremy Pino.

Moments later, Palace almost levelled again when Ismaila Sarr’s long-range strike from 30 yards beat Penders but bounced off the inside of the post.

Eight minutes into the second half, Strasbourg took the lead for the first time with a well-worked team move finished by Emegha, who is set to join Chelsea next season.

Palace missed two further clear chances to equalise: Wharton hit the crossbar again following another Strasbourg defensive mistake, and Penders denied Pino with another strong save.

The decisive moment came 13 minutes before full-time when Enciso’s stunning free-kick struck the crossbar and 19-year-old Moroccan El Mourabet reacted quickest to score from the rebound.

The defeat ends Palace’s five-match unbeaten run across all competitions, leaving them 18th in the Conference League standings.

Following this victory, Strasbourg will face Brest on 30 November at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France.