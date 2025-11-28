List of Pakistan players registered for BPL 2025-26 auction

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood (left) and left-arm pacer Salman Mirza. - PCB/AFP

A total of 42 Pakistani international, emerging and domestic cricketers have registered for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 auction, scheduled for November 30.

The players have been placed into five categories — A, B, C, D and E — from which the participating franchises will select talent for the upcoming season.

Overall, 245 overseas players have been slotted across various categories for this year’s auction.

This edition of the BPL will feature only five teams, reduced from seven last season.

Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders are the only teams continuing from the 2024–25 season, while the Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet franchises have undergone ownership changes.

As a result, Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers have exited the league, making way for the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans.

Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the list of competing teams on Thursday but did not release details about the new ownership structures.

Ahead of the auction, several players have already been directly signed by franchises.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed and opening batter Saim Ayub are among those secured, while England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Usman Khan have been picked by Dhaka Capitals.

Abrar Ahmed has joined the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been signed by Noakhali Express and the Sylhet Titans have secured Saim Ayub alongside Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir and Azmatullah Omarzai.

List of Pakistan players registered for BPL 2026 auction:

Category A

Abdul Samad – Batter

Zaman Khan – Bowler

Mohammad Hasnain – Bowler

Usama Mir – Bowler

Shoaib Malik – Allrounder

Shan Masood – Batter

Salman Ali Agha – Allrounder

Mohammad Wasim – Allrounder

Mohammad Haris – Wicketkeeper

Aamer Jamal – Allrounder

Category B

Asif Ali – Batter

Salman Mirza – Bowler

Saud Shakeel – Batte r

Category C

Ali Raza – Bowler

Jahandad Khan – Allrounder

Haider Ali – Batter

Khurram Shahzad – Bowler

Abdullah Shafique – Batter

Zafar Gohar – Allrounder

Bilawal Bhatti – Allrounder

Category D

Mehran Mumtaz – Allrounder

Usman Qadir – Bowler

Mir Hamza – Bowler

Muhammad Ali Dazy – Bowler

Irfan Khan Niazi – Batter

Arif Yaqoob – Bowler

Ahmed Daniyal – Allrounder

Category E