List of Pakistan players registered for BPL 2025-26 auction

November 28, 2025
A total of 42 Pakistani international, emerging and domestic cricketers have registered for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 auction, scheduled for November 30. 

The players have been placed into five categories — A, B, C, D and E — from which the participating franchises will select talent for the upcoming season.

Overall, 245 overseas players have been slotted across various categories for this year’s auction.

This edition of the BPL will feature only five teams, reduced from seven last season. 

Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders are the only teams continuing from the 2024–25 season, while the Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet franchises have undergone ownership changes. 

As a result, Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers have exited the league, making way for the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans. 

Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the list of competing teams on Thursday but did not release details about the new ownership structures.

Ahead of the auction, several players have already been directly signed by franchises. 

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed and opening batter Saim Ayub are among those secured, while England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Usman Khan have been picked by Dhaka Capitals. 

Abrar Ahmed has joined the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been signed by Noakhali Express and the Sylhet Titans have secured Saim Ayub alongside Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir and Azmatullah Omarzai.

List of Pakistan players registered for BPL 2026 auction:

Category A

  • Abdul Samad – Batter
  • Zaman Khan – Bowler
  • Mohammad Hasnain – Bowler
  • Usama Mir – Bowler
  • Shoaib Malik – Allrounder
  • Shan Masood – Batter
  • Salman Ali Agha – Allrounder
  • Mohammad Wasim – Allrounder
  • Mohammad Haris – Wicketkeeper
  • Aamer Jamal – Allrounder

Category B

  • Asif Ali – Batter
  • Salman Mirza – Bowler
  • Saud Shakeel – Batter

Category C

  • Ali Raza – Bowler
  • Jahandad Khan – Allrounder
  • Haider Ali – Batter
  • Khurram Shahzad – Bowler
  • Abdullah Shafique – Batter
  • Zafar Gohar – Allrounder
  • Bilawal Bhatti – Allrounder

Category D

  • Mehran Mumtaz – Allrounder
  • Usman Qadir – Bowler
  • Mir Hamza – Bowler
  • Muhammad Ali Dazy – Bowler
  • Irfan Khan Niazi – Batter
  • Arif Yaqoob – Bowler
  • Ahmed Daniyal – Allrounder

Category E

  • Asad Raza – Bowler
  • Tayyab Abbas – Bowler
  • Ammad Butt – Allrounder
  • Ammad Alam – Batter
  • Yasir Khan – Batter
  • Muhammad Akhlaq – Wicketkeeper
  • Mohammad Zeeshan – Bowler
  • Mohammad Imran Jr – Bowler
  • Zia ul Hasan – Allrounder
  • Mamoon Imtiaz – Bowler
  • Rumman Raees – Bowler
  • Saad Baig – Wicketkeeper
  • Arafat Minhas – Allrounder
  • Tayyab Tahir – Batter
  • Salman Fayyaz – Bowler

