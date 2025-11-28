List of Pakistan players registered for BPL 2025-26 auction

A total of 42 Pakistani international, emerging and domestic cricketers have registered for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 auction, scheduled for November 30.
The players have been placed into five categories — A, B, C, D and E — from which the participating franchises will select talent for the upcoming season.
Overall, 245 overseas players have been slotted across various categories for this year’s auction.
This edition of the BPL will feature only five teams, reduced from seven last season.
Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders are the only teams continuing from the 2024–25 season, while the Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet franchises have undergone ownership changes.
As a result, Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers have exited the league, making way for the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans.
Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the list of competing teams on Thursday but did not release details about the new ownership structures.
Ahead of the auction, several players have already been directly signed by franchises.
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed and opening batter Saim Ayub are among those secured, while England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Usman Khan have been picked by Dhaka Capitals.
Abrar Ahmed has joined the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been signed by Noakhali Express and the Sylhet Titans have secured Saim Ayub alongside Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir and Azmatullah Omarzai.
List of Pakistan players registered for BPL 2026 auction:
Category A
Category B
Category C
Category D
Category E
