Forest cruise to victory over Malmo, boost Europa League hopes

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest strengthened their grip on a Europa League play-off place with a dominant 3-0 victory over Malmo, securing a third consecutive win in all competitions here at the City Ground on Thursday.

Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Nikola Milenkovic all scored as Forest eased past the 24-time Swedish champions in a match that evoked memories of the 1979 European Cup final between the two sides.

The win lifted Forest to 16th in the Europa League group-stage table, keeping them just two points off the top eight and automatic qualification for the last 16.

Forest were in control well before Yates’ composed first-half finish opened the scoring. Kalimuendo, who had earlier threatened, extended the lead just before halftime, pouncing on Yates' header that had been saved to score his first goal since joining from Rennes for £26 million this summer.

Milinkovic sealed the victory with a third goal from close range early in the second half, while Callum Hudson-Odoi hit the crossbar as Forest sought to further overwhelm the visitors.

In a post-match interview, manager Sean Dyche praised his players for their improved consistency following Saturday's 3-0 win over Liverpool, which had lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

"The mentality we're trying to build here is one game at a time," Dyche said. "If you take care of results, the table looks after itself. We’ve set strong internal markers of what this group should expect from themselves."

The 1979 European Cup-winning team were honoured before kick-off, witnessing one of Forest’s most comfortable performances of the season.

Forest will now host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, before travelling to Wolves on 3 December. Malmo's next Europa League match is away at Porto on 11 December, before they host Red Star on 22 January.