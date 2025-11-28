Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub among directly signed players for BPL 2025-26

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (left) and opening batter Saim Ayub. - AFP

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed and opening batter Saim Ayub are among the players directly signed by franchises for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26, scheduled to run from mid-December to mid-January.

Several high-profile international stars have already been secured through pre-auction picks.

England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Usman Khan have been directly signed by Dhaka Capitals, while Abrar has been signed by the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals.

Noakhali Express have picked Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, and Sylhet Titans have secured Saim Ayub alongside Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Rangpur Riders have secured the services of young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay, while Rajshahi Warriors have also signed opener Sahibzada Farhan.

This will not be Abrar’s first appearance in the BPL. He previously represented Comilla Victorians in the 2023 edition, featuring in one match without taking a wicket.

Usman Khan, meanwhile, has an impressive BPL track record. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has featured in two seasons for Chittagong Kings and Chattogram Challengers, scoring 581 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 148.97, including three fifties and two centuries.

Veteran left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir brings significant experience, having played four BPL seasons for four different teams. He has taken 52 wickets in 36 matches at an economy rate of 6.36.

Saim Ayub has featured in two previous BPL seasons, scoring 105 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 97.22.

The BPL players’ auction is set for November 30, with the full list of foreign players already released. A total of 245 overseas cricketers have been placed across various categories.

This edition of the tournament will feature five teams — reduced from seven last season.

Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders remain from the 2024–25 season, while three teams — Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet — have undergone ownership changes.

As a result, Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers have exited the league, paving the way for the newly rebranded Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans.

Defending champions Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will not participate this season.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s media department confirmed the list of competing teams on Thursday but did not release details regarding the new ownership structures.