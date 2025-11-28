Malen double secures vital win for Aston Villa amidst crowd trouble

Aston Villa's Donyell Malen scores their first goal against BSC Young Boys in UEFA Europa League on November 27, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa took a major step towards automatic progression in the Europa League after Donyell Malen scored twice in a 2–1 victory over Young Boys in a match that was disrupted by crowd trouble here at Villa Park on Thursday.

Malen netted both goals in the first half as Villa dominated the early stages. The Dutch forward powered in a header from Youri Tielemans' cross in the 27th minute, but was struck by a plastic cup thrown from the away end during his celebration.

The 26-year-old's second came just three minutes before the break, finishing calmly after being picked out by Morgan Rogers' pinpoint pass.

The match was briefly halted when further objects were thrown, and seats were ripped out by the travelling supporters. Order was restored after Young Boys captain Loris Benito intervened, urging fans to calm down.

Villa maintained control after the interval, and Malen thought he had completed his hat-trick when he knocked in another Rogers cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Despite several wasted chances to extend their lead, Villa appeared comfortable as Unai Emery withdrew both Malen and Rogers to manage their minutes ahead of the Premier League weekend.

Young Boys found the net with their first shot on target, but Chris Bedia's effort was ruled out by VAR for offside. They eventually scored in the 90th minute when Joel Monteiro produced a superb chest-and-volley finish from Gregory Wüthrich's lofted pass, but it proved too late for a comeback.

Villa remain third in the group standings with 12 points, level with the top two, while Young Boys sit 26th.

Villa will host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday before travelling to Basel on 11 December. Meanwhile, Young Boys will face Lille on the same night.