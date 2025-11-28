Australia announce squad for second Ashes Test against England

Steve Smith (right) celebrates with teammate Usman Khawaja after their win at the end of the fourth day of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on February 1, 2025.

Australia have named an unchanged 14-member squad for the second Ashes Test against England, confirming that Pat Cummins will not be part of the day-night clash at the Gabba.

Selectors have retained the same group that featured in the Perth Test, with Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, and Beau Webster among the players who did not make the playing XI in the opening match.

Cummins, who went through an extended training session at the SCG on Friday — including bowling to stand-in captain Steven Smith — will travel to Brisbane to continue his bowling workload.

He is scheduled to bowl again on Monday. While selectors may still add him closer to the match, the more likely scenario is his return in the third Test in Adelaide, giving him an additional two weeks to prepare.

During the Perth Test, Cummins told broadcasters he had “half a chance” of being fit for Brisbane. He has also bowled with the pink ball since returning to Sydney following the two-day Test.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has held his place despite suffering back spasms in Perth, which prevented him from opening in either innings.

Travis Head’s explosive 123 off 83 balls at the top of the order during Australia’s chase has sparked debate over whether the shift should become permanent.

If Khawaja is declared fully fit, he is expected to resume his opening role. Inglis and Webster remain middle-order options should selectors consider reshuffling.

With Cummins out, Brendan Doggett — who impressed with five wickets in Perth — is likely to retain his spot in the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

“I am going to control what I can control, keep ticking the legs over, and keep bowling to improve in every session,” Doggett said on Thursday. “If I get called on in that second Test, I feel like I’m ready to go again.”

However, uncertainty remains around Nathan Lyon’s role after he bowled only two overs in Perth. He was also left out of Australia’s most recent pink-ball Test in Jamaica. This opens the door for Webster as an extra all-rounder, or for Neser, who adds depth with both bat and ball.

Josh Hazlewood, who was never likely to feature in Brisbane, continued his recovery from a hamstring injury with a light bowling session on Friday. There remains hope he could return later in the series.

For the unversed, the squad will assemble in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia squad for second Test vs England:

Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.