'It was gettable': Pakistan captain Agha on failed run chase against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha in action during their T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 27, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stressed that the 185-run target set by Sri Lanka was "gettable" but rued their dismal start barred them from amassing it in the last league-stage fixture of the home T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase a daunting total, the hosts, who were on a five-match winning streak, were pushed to the back foot by Sri Lanka as they were reduced to 43/4 inside the batting powerplay.

Although skipper Agha's blistering half-century, coupled with wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz's cameos brought them back into the hunt, Dushmantha Chameera's sensational final over under pressure eventually barred them from clinching the victory.

Reflecting on his team's performance at the post-match presentation, Agha insisted that the total was chaseable, considering the dew factor, but reiterated their repetitive failures in both powerplays cost them matches.

"Where we came from, 40 for 4 - you don't often come back and chase it down, but we went [close]," said Agha.

"I think it was gettable with the dew coming in, but we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and gave away too many runs in the powerplay. If you give too many runs in the powerplay, you'll always be chasing the game," he added.

Salman's 63 not out in the run chase ended his half-century drought in the shortest format and came 16 innings after his match-winning 53 against Afghanistan during the T20I tri-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The all-rounder, however, argued that he would have been "happier" had he been able to finish the game for his team, but termed it good to spend some time in the middle.

"I would have been happier if I had finished the game, but it was good to spend some time out in the middle."