Humphreys shines as Ireland stun Bangladesh in T20I series opener

Ireland's Matthew Humphreys (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on November 27, 2025. — BCB

CHATTOGRAM: Harry Tector's unbeaten half-century, followed by Matthew Humphreys's four-wicket haul, led Ireland to a resounding 39-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the European side notched up a massive total of 181/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of Tector.

Ireland got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of captain Paul Stirling and Tim Tector put together 40 runs in four overs before the former fell prey to Tanzim Hasan Sakib on the second delivery of the fifth over.

Stirling scored 21 off 18 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Following his dismissal, Harry walked out to bat at No.3 and took the reins of Ireland's innings and returned unbeaten after top-scoring with a 45-ball 69, studded with five sixes and a four.

He was involved in crucial partnerships with brother Tim (32), Lorcan Tucker (18), Curtis Campher (24) and George Dockrell (12 not out), who made notable contributions to Ireland's total.

Tanzim led Bangladesh's bowling charge with two wickets, while Rishad Hossain and Shoriful Islam could pick up one apiece.

Chasing a daunting 182-run target, the home side could accumulate 142/9 in 20 overs despite middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy's grit.

The right-handed batter waged a lone battle for Bangladesh in the pursuit with an unbeaten 83 off 50 deliveries, featuring seven fours and three sixes. Besides him, only Jaker Ali (20) and Shoriful (12) could amass double figures.

Matthew Humphreys was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, returning magnificent figures of 4/13 in his four overs. He was closely followed by Barry McCarthy, who took three wickets, while Mark Adair bagged two.



For his sensational bowling performance, Humphreys was adjudged the Player of the Match.

With Ireland leading the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 1-0, the second fixture will be played at the same venue on Saturday.