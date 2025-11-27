Quetta Qavalry down Vista Riders in Super Over thriller to reach Abu Dhabi T10 playoffs

Quetta Qavalry's Liam Livingstone celebrates winning their Abu Dhabi T10 League match against Vista Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2025. — Instagram/@t10league

ABU DHABI: Skipper Mohammad Amir displayed nerves of steel in the Super Over to help Quetta Qavalry edge past Vista Riders in the enthralling 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The victory marked Qavalry's sixth in as many matches and propelled them into the playoffs, set to get underway on Saturday.

Put into bat first, experienced top-order batter Muhammad Waseem's blistering cameo helped Qavalry amass 104/4 in their allotted 10 overs.

The right-handed batter smashed three sixes and as many fours on his way to top-score for the Qavalary with an unbeaten 44 off 14 deliveries.

Besides him, the opening pair of wicketkeeper batter Andries Gous and Evin Lewis made notable contributions with 23 and 17, respectively.

For the Riders, Dwaine Pretorius, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Andrew Tye and Matthew Forde took one wicket apiece.

In response, Ben McDermott's blistering knock helped Riders to amass exactly 104/4 in their 10 overs.

The Australian remained the top-scorer for the Riders in the run chase with a 27-ball 44, featuring four fours and two sixes, while Sean Dickson chipped in with 17 off 11 deliveries.

Khuzaima Tanveer led Qavalry's bowling charge by taking two wickets, while Ali Majid and Abbas Afridi made one scalp apiece.

Qavalry captain Amir opted to bowl the Super Over himself, and the decision proved beneficial as he conceded only 12 runs against Riders' Faf du Plessis and McDermott, who made nine and three, respectively.

In response, the Qavalry comfortably chased down the 13-run target off just five deliveries despite losing in-form Khawaja Nafay for a golden duck.

Experienced Waseem scripted a flying start to the Qavalry in the one-over eliminator by hitting a four on the first delivery before giving the strike to Nafay by taking a single, but the latter was dismissed by Tye on the first delivery he faced.

With Qavalry requiring seven off three deliveries, Liam Livingstone walked into the middle and took a couple on his first ball before fittingly hitting the winning runs on the penultimate delivery by smashing Tye for a six.