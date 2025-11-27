Babar Azam equals Saim, Akmal's unwanted T20I record

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam drew level with Umar Akmal and current teammate Saim Ayub at the top of the unwanted list of batters with most ducks in T20Is for the former champions.

Babar, who scored a match-winning half-century in the Green Shirts' 69-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday, failed to replicate his brilliance in the last league-stage fixture of the home T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka as he fell for a two-ball duck.

The right-handed batter was outfoxed by a length delivery, bowled at a decent pace by Dushmantha Chameera, as it slightly straightened upon impact, besides staying low, eventually breaching Babar's defence.

The two-ball duck in the ongoing fixture marked Babar's 10th in the shortest format and drew him level with Saim and Akmal, who jointly hold the unwanted record of registering the most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is.

Legendary all-rounder and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is fourth in the unwanted list as he fell for eight ducks in his 98-match T20I career, followed by Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez with seven each.

Most ducks for Pakistan in Men's T20Is

Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches Saim Ayub – 10 ducks in 55* matches Babar Azam – 10 ducks in 135* matches Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matches

For the unversed, Babar's dismissal was a part of Pakistan's top and middle order collapse, which saw them get reduced to 43/4 in 5.2 overs while chasing a daunting 185-run target.

However, when this story was filed, the Green Shirts had reached 70/4 in 10 overs, needing a further 115 runs with captain Salman Ali Agha and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan unbeaten on 12 and 19, respectively.