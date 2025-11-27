Sunil Gavaskar calls for 'post-mortem' after South Africa whitewash India

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar speaks during the fourth day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 03, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday stressed the need for a "thorough post-mortem" following the Men in Blue's gruelling 2-0 whitewash defeat at the hands of South Africa in the recently concluded home Test series.

India succumbed to a new low in the longest format on Wednesday as they suffered their heaviest defeat in Tests by the margin of runs – a 408-run drubbing in the second match against South Africa.

The series defeat marked India's first against South Africa at home in 25 years and added to their recent dismal performances in the longest format, which saw them surrender the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia and a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand last November.

Their recent struggles in the longest format prompted the cricket fraternity to express grave concerns, among those was legendary batter, Gavaskar, who suggested taking radical steps in order to address areas that need to be "strengthened".

"You need to do a thorough post-mortem as to areas that you need to strengthen at the Test level," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar further advised bringing in an "outside perspective", suggesting that the management should sit with former head coaches – Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid – besides legendary figures like Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to formulate India's way forward for the next five years.

"Bring in an outside perspective," Gavaskar stated.

"Take Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid — your two earlier coaches. Take Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar. Sit with them and formulate for the next five years what Indian cricket should be doing."

Notably, the whitewash defeat against South Africa was India's third overall at home and was second during head coach Gautam Gambhir's tenure, and thus, the former opening batter has been under immense scrutiny.

But Gavaskar defended Gambhir, stressing that the head coach's job is to prepare the team, then the onus is on the players to deliver in the middle and thus are accountable for the shortcomings.

"He's a coach," said Gavaskar. "The coach can prepare a team. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver.

"If you're not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team out there on that 22-yard strip not doing well."