'Will be a miracle,' says former cricketer on India's WTC final qualification

Team India huddle during the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on November 25, 2025. – BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes India’s chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 final are “extremely slim” following their 0-2 series defeat to South Africa.

The Proteas sealed the series with a commanding 408-run victory in Guwahati, ending their 25-year wait for a Test series win on Indian soil.

The heavy defeat marked India’s fourth loss in the ongoing WTC cycle, dropping them to fifth place on the points table with a percentage of 48.15.

With only nine Tests remaining, India are not scheduled to play another Test until their tour of Sri Lanka in August 2026.

Their remaining fixtures include an away series against New Zealand followed by a five-Test home series against Australia in 2027.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said he does not see India making the cut for the final.

He noted that a 5-0 sweep against Australia at home — which could significantly boost India’s points — appears highly unrealistic.

“We’re currently fifth in the WTC standings, and I don't believe we’ll make it to the final. If we qualify, it will be a miracle,” Chopra said.

“We have upcoming series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, New Zealand in New Zealand, and then five Tests against Australia at home. Winning all five matches against Australia seems almost impossible. With less than 50 percent of the points, it's not looking great for us,” he added.

South Africa’s series win has propelled the defending champions to second place with 75 percentage points.

Australia continue to dominate the table, sitting comfortably at the top with four wins in four matches and a perfect 100 percentage points.

Sri Lanka occupy third place with 66.67 percentage points, followed by Pakistan with 50. India must win the bulk of their remaining fixtures to have any realistic chance of reaching the WTC Final in 2027.

If they fail to qualify, it will mark the second consecutive WTC cycle in which India miss out on the summit clash.