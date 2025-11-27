Dvalishvili sets sights on 2026, rules out Nurmagomedov fight

An undated picture of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. — Instagram/ merab.dvalishvili

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has outlined his ambitions for 2026 while firmly closing the door on any future fight with Umar Nurmagomedov.

Speaking on a local sports podcast, Dvalishvili confirmed that he has yet to recover from a demanding season that saw him rise to the top of the rankings, but also explained the personal motivation behind his upcoming title defence against Petr Yan on 7 December.

The 34-year-old has had an incredible 2025, successfully defending his title three times. In addition, he triumphed over Umar Nurmagomedov in January, defeated Sean O'Malley in a rematch in June, and made a swift comeback to beat Cory Sandhagen in October.

Now, in a bid to break the record for the most championship defences in a single year, he is scheduled for a fourth defence of the year, facing Yan once more at UFC 323.

Ahead of the match, the Georgian fighter spoke about his rivalry with Russian opponents, informing Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman that it extends beyond athletics.

“He’s from Russia, I’m from Georgia. Every time we have a competition against Russians, we have to win,” Dvalishvili said.

The fighter previously told Daniel Cormier that the tension stems from Russia’s occupation of Georgian territory, adding that fights against Russian opponents feel deeply personal.

“Russia has occupied my country’s territory, and it’s personal for me. Every time we fight against Russians, we are always trying to win,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Dvalishvili revealed that he hopes to compete again in March and is aiming for a high-profile bout in Washington, D.C. He also made it clear that he is completely done with Umar.

“I hope I’ll get this White House fight as well. I’m done with Umar. Next question, please,” Dvalishvili concluded.

For now, Dvalishvili is expected to announce further details of his 2026 plans after his title defence later this year.