Photo: File

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh appeared to have taken a dig at wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and national skipper Virat Kohli for “betraying” his son and ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh over a farewell match.

The claim follows Yuvraj's comments regarding how Dhoni and Kohli did not support him.

Yograj said that his son should have been given a befitting send-off on account of his services to the game and team.

"Along with these two, I would say that even the selectors betrayed him. I had met Ravi recently. I called him and pointed out that all great players should get a send-off based on their performances," he said,

"When Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit retire, I would request the board to give them a good send-off as they have done so much for Indian cricket. Many have backstabbed him, and it hurts," he said.

Furthermore, Yograj accused a particular selector, Sharandeep Singh, for his attempts to remove Yuvraj from the team and called him incompetent for the job.

"Sharandeep used to go to meetings and say that Yuvraj should be dropped. Such people are appointed as selectors who do not know ABC of cricket. What do you expect from them? Everybody was worried about what would happen to them if Yuvraj continued to perform," he said.

Did Yuvraj Singh's dad accuse Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni of 'betrayal'?