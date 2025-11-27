Gilgeous-Alexander's 40-point performance leads Thunder past Timberwolves

An undated picture of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder secure a 113-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Cup clash here at Paycom Centre on Wednesday.

Although listed as questionable on the pregame injury report due to illness, the 27-year-old guard shot 12-of-19 from the field and made 15-of-17 free throws.

Earlier in the game, Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 91 consecutive games, the third-longest in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain.

The victory marked the Thunder’s 10th consecutive win and kept them perfect at 4-0 in West Group A, putting them in a strong position for a knockout round berth.

Following the win, Oklahoma City became just the fifth team in NBA history to begin a season with an 18-1 record.

On the Timberwolves’ side, Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, keeping Minnesota competitive with several difficult shots.

However, the Timberwolves suffered their third consecutive defeat, making just 22 of 37 free throws during the game.

Oklahoma City’s impressive start to the season includes a historic 18-1 record and three consecutive NBA Cup victories, making them one of only five teams in NBA history to achieve such a start.

In other action, the Toronto Raptors advanced to the quarter-finals with a narrow 97-95 home win over the Indiana Pacers.

Looking ahead, the Thunder will host the Phoenix Suns on 29 November, while the Timberwolves are set to face the Boston Celtics.