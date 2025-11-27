Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series clash

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (second from right) at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 27, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the last league-stage match of the home T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs



Pakistan made two changes to their lineup, with Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed replacing Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq, respectively, while Sri Lanka kept their playing XI unchanged, which beat Zimbabwe in the previous fixture on Tuesday.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 25 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 15 victories, while Sri Lanka triumphed on 10 occasions.

The two sides last locked horns earlier in the ongoing tri-series, where the home side registered a commanding seven-wicket victory.

Matches: 25

Pakistan: 15

Sri Lanka: 10

Form Guide

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momenta in their favour as the Green Shirts are on a five-match winning streak, while the Island nation have just one triumph in their last five completed T20Is.

The hosts won all three of their T20I tri-series matches and thus have already booked their spot in the final, while Sri Lanka, who lost both their opening matches before clinching a drought-ending victory over Zimbabwe, need to win the upcoming fixture to join Pakistan for the summit clash.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, L, L, L, L