Joao Fonseca withdraws from Next Gen ATP Finals due to injury

Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacts during his round of 128 match against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

JEDDAH: Joao Fonseca has withdrawn from the Next Gen ATP Finals in December due to a sustained injury, with organisers confirming on Wednesday that the young player has yet to recover following a gruelling season that propelled him into the ATP top 25.

Fonseca suffered the injury during the closing stages of the season and requires additional time to regain full fitness.

Despite his withdrawal from the tournament, he will still feature in an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Miami on December 8th.

Last year, the 19-year-old became the second-youngest player to lift the Next Gen ATP trophy, arriving in Jeddah as the youngest qualifier in the draw.

Fonseca progressed from the round-robin stage with three victories and defeated Luca Van Assche in the semi-finals.

In the final, the rising star overcame Learner Tien 2-4, 4-3, 4-0, 4-2, surviving a crucial tie-break to claim the title in just one hour and 27 minutes.

The Brazilian showcased his composure and consistency, securing bagels in both the round-robin and final stages, finishing strongly in the decisive sets to clinch the trophy.

Fonseca’s 2025 campaign also included two ATP titles in Buenos Aires and Basel, marking his first full season at the top level. His achievements underline his status as one of the brightest young talents in men’s tennis.

Looking ahead, Fonseca is expected to begin the 2026 season in Brisbane and Adelaide. If he stays injury-free, he is widely anticipated to be a major contender on the ATP Tour next year.