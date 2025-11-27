Pakistan likely to make changes in playing XI for Sri Lanka T20I tri-series clash

Pakistan team celebrates after their T20I tri-series win over Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 22, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan is expected to make slight adjustments to their playing XI for the T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Shaheen Afridi, who missed Pakistan’s previous match against Zimbabwe on Saturday due to a minor foot injury, is set to return to the lineup.

Meanwhile, the top-order batter Babar Azam who recently scored 74 runs against Zimbabwe might be rested.

If he plays, Hasan Nawaz is likely to bat at number five, while T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is expected to take the crease at number three.

Sources also indicated that pacer Naseem Shah will feature in the playing XI, while fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Salman Mirza may be rested for this encounter.

It is pertinent to mention that the men in green have already secured a place in the tri-series final after registering wins over Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The team recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at the same venue last month.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 25 times in the shorter format, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 15 wins to Sri Lanka’s 10.

For the Lankan lions, this match is crucial if they are to reach the final. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have one victory each in the series.

Zimbabwe has completed all their matches with one win and three losses, holding a slightly better net run rate of -0.522.

Sri Lanka, with one win and two defeats in three games, have two points and a net run rate of -1.324.