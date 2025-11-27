Harry Kane urges calm after Bayern's loss to Arsenal

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera and Mikel Merino on November 26, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane encouraged his teammates to stay calm after their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League clash, emphasising that there is "no need to panic" as Bayern's unbeaten run came to an unexpected halt here at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's team moved to the top of the group after earning three points from the victory.

The victory was secured by goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Jurrien Timber, while Bayern's only goal came from teenage striker Lennart Karl.

Bayern had won 2-0 against European champions Paris Saint-Germain at their home earlier this month and was undefeated in all competitions prior to this loss.

Kane insisted that the loss would not derail Bayern's season.

"It's our first loss of the season, and we don't want to panic too much about it," Kane said. "But we will learn from it, for sure."

"As I said, I don't think it's time to panic. We’ve played Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal away, and we’ve won the majority of our games."

Kane also reflected on Bayern's performance, acknowledging that they struggled to cope with Arsenal's intensity in the second half.

"It was a tough game, which is kind of what we expected," he said. "The first half was fairly even, but in the second half, we didn’t quite have the same energy or intensity, and we lost too many duels."

Despite the defeat, Bayern remain confident that they can recover and maintain their strong form for the rest of the season.