Pakistan likely to tour Australia for three-match Test series: reports

Pat Cummins of Australia and Shan Masood of Pakistan during coin toss prior to the start of day one of the Men's Third Test Match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - CA

Pakistan is reportedly set to tour Australia for a three-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2027–29, according to international media reports on Thursday.

The reports suggest that the first Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval, the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and the final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

While an official announcement is yet to be made, renowned Australian journalists have confirmed the developments.

Meanwhile, Australia was scheduled to tour Pakistan for a white-ball series in two phases.

The first phase was to feature a three-match T20I series from January 30 to February 5, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

The second phase, a three-match ODI series, was originally scheduled from March 13–19. However, the ODI series may now undergo potential changes.

Sources indicate that the ODIs are unlikely to take place in March as planned, with discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) ongoing to finalise a revised schedule.

The series is now expected to be held after the conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11. The Future Tours Programme had initially listed the series for March 13–19.

Historically, Australia and Pakistan have faced each other in 72 Test matches. Australia has won 37, Pakistan 15, and 20 matches ended in a draw.

For the unversed, the national team last toured Australia for a red-ball series in 2024, where they suffered a 3–0 whitewash, marking Shan Masood's debut as Test captain.