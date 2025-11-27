Tottenham suffer defeat to PSG in thrilling Champions League clash

Paris St Germain's Vitinha scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick on November 26, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 5-3 defeat against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League match here at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

In the first hour, Spurs showed significant improvement compared to their disappointing performance in the North London derby, where they were heavily criticised following a loss to Arsenal.

However, despite their early promise, Tottenham's efforts ultimately fell short against PSG’s relentless attacking play.

The match got off to a dramatic start when Tottenham opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Richarlison headed in from close range to give Spurs the lead.

However, PSG responded just before halftime, with Vitinha producing a stunning right-footed strike that flew past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to level the score.

After the break, Spurs regained the advantage when Kolo Muani scrambled the ball into the net just five minutes into the second half. But PSG swiftly hit back with a dominant attacking spell.

Vitinha scored his second goal to restore parity before Fabian Ruiz put PSG ahead with a well-taken shot following a mistake by Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr.

The home side continued to press, and Willian Pacho capitalised on defensive chaos to make it 4-2. Despite that, Spurs pulled one back in the 72nd minute when Kolo Muani finished powerfully, giving the visitors hope of a comeback.

However, PSG sealed the win when Vitinha completed his hat-trick, converting a penalty after Cristian Romero was penalised for a handball inside the box.

In stoppage time, PSG were reduced to 10 men after Lucas Hernandez was shown a red card for a reckless elbow on Xavi Simons.

Tottenham's tactical approach, under scrutiny after their cautious defensive setup against Arsenal, saw manager Thomas Frank respond with a switch from a five-man defence to a traditional back four, supported by Archie Grey and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Despite their efforts, the Spurs were unable to hold onto their leads, and PSG’s attacking prowess ultimately proved too much.

PSG will next face Monaco on 29th November at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.