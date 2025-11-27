Atletico Madrid shatters Inter Milan's perfect run with last-minute Gimenez header

Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates scoring their second goal against Inter Milan in Champions League on November 26, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Atletico Madrid ended Inter Milan's perfect Champions League run with a dramatic 2-1 victory, thanks to a 93rd-minute header from captain Jose Maria Gimenez in a thrilling clash here at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

The late strike, assisted by Antoine Griezmann from a corner, denied the 2024-25 runners-up a fifth consecutive win and moved Atlético up to 12th in the group with nine points.

In the first half, Atlético took the lead through a goal from Julian Alvarez, who scored his 10th goal in 14 Champions League appearances. However, Carlos Augusto's attempted clearance struck Alex Baena and was initially ruled out for handball. The goal was later confirmed following a VAR review.

Inter responded in the 54th minute when Piotr Zieliński converted from an Ange-Yoan Bonny pass, levelling the score.

Despite pressure from the Serie A side, including Nicolo Barella’s shot hitting the crossbar, Atletico held firm until Gimenez’s last-gasp winner. Substitutes Griezmann and Marc Pubill also tested goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who made several key saves.

Despite the loss, Inter remain fourth in the group with 12 points, level with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, but three points behind leaders Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid will next host Real Oviedo in La Liga on 29 November, before travelling to face Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, 9 December. Meanwhile, Inter Milan returns to Serie A action at Pisa on 30 November and will face Liverpool at San Siro in the Champions League on 9 December.