Tentative schedule unveiled for Pakistan's T20I tour of Sri Lanka in 2026

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka shake hands at the toss ahead of their T20I tri-series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 22, 2025. – PCB

The tentative schedule for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka has been unveiled, with matches set from January 8 to 12, 2026, all at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The short series is part of both boards’ preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing all their matches on Sri Lankan soil under the Fusion Formula.

This arrangement ensures that Pakistan and India do not tour each other during ICC events, instead meeting at neutral venues.

Sources close to the development revealed that officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were in continuous discussions over the series, which has now reportedly been confirmed.

The series will provide Pakistan crucial match practice in local conditions just weeks before the World Cup, allowing the team to fine-tune combinations and acclimatise to pitches similar to those they will encounter during the mega event.

All three matches are scheduled in Dambulla due to ongoing renovation work at both the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in preparation for the World Cup.

Similarly, SLC was compelled to postpone the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), initially scheduled for November–December.

Currently, Sri Lanka are touring Pakistan for the ongoing T20I tri-series, competing in a tight race for the final. Pakistan have already secured their spot, while Sri Lanka must win their last group match convincingly to remain in contention.

Zimbabwe currently sit second on the points table with one win from four games and a net run rate of -0.522, while Sri Lanka remain third with a net run rate of -1.324.

Tentative Schedule – Pakistan T20I Tour of Sri Lanka