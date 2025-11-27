Liverpool suffer heavy defeat to PSV, extend worst run in 71 Years

PSV Eindhoven's Couhaib Driouech celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League on November 26, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool endured a crushing 4-1 defeat to PSV here at Anfield on Wednesday, extending their worst run of form in 71 years.

The heavy loss marked their ninth defeat in 12 games across all competitions, increasing doubts over Arne Slot's ability to arrest the club's ongoing decline.

PSV struck early, taking the lead in the 6th minute after Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty for a handball inside the box. Ivan Perisic made no mistake from the spot, giving the visitors the advantage.

Liverpool responded swiftly, with Dominik Szoboszlai levelling the score just 10 minutes later. After Matej Kovar fumbled a shot from Cody Gakpo, Szoboszlai was on hand to tap in the rebound and restore parity.

The Reds pressed for control, with Gakpo coming close to putting them ahead, and van Dijk’s header rattling the post.

However, Liverpool were punished once again in the 37th minute when Mauro Junior broke through the defence and squared the ball for Guus Til, who calmly finished to put PSV back in front.

The second half saw Liverpool’s woes deepen. Substitute Couhaib Driouech pounced on a rebound from Ricardo Pepi's shot to make it 3-1, sending the travelling PSV supporters into raptures.

Driouech then struck again in stoppage time, firing into the bottom corner after a swift counter-attack to seal PSV's first win over an English side since 2008.

The defeat leaves Liverpool languishing in 13th place in their Champions League group, further intensifying the pressure on Slot and his team as they fight to secure a top-eight finish.

With a defence leaking goals and confidence at a low ebb, the Dutch manager faces an urgent task to turn things around.

Liverpool’s attention now turns to the Premier League trip to West Ham on November 30th, followed by a crucial Champions League clash against Inter Milan on 9 December. Meanwhile, PSV will host Atlético Madrid in their next Champions League tie on the same day.