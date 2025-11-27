Geo Super and Myco secure exclusive ICC rights in Pakistan

A collaborative photo featuring the logos of digital and TV platforms Myco and Geo Super. - File

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Geo Super and Myco have acquired the broadcast and digital rights for all ICC events in Pakistan until 2027, ensuring fans nationwide uninterrupted access to elite men’s and women’s international cricket.

Under this agreement, Geo Super will hold the broadcast television rights in collaboration with Myco, while Myco will manage digital coverage, providing comprehensive access to audiences across the country.

The rights package covers a wide array of ICC events, including three senior men’s tournaments, two senior women’s tournaments, and a strong lineup of U19 events, reaffirming Pakistan’s status as one of cricket’s most passionate and engaged markets.

ICC Events Included in the Partnership

Men’s Events:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India & Sri Lanka)

ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 (England)

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 (South Africa & Zimbabwe)

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 (Zimbabwe & Namibia)

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2028 (TBC)

Women’s Events:

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 (England)

ICC Women’s T20 Champions Trophy 2027 (Sri Lanka)

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 (Bangladesh & Nepal)

Highlighting the significance of this milestone for cricket’s growth in the region, ICC Chief Executive Mr. Sanjog Gupta emphasised the organisation’s commitment to delivering world-class access and experiences for fans across the country.

"We are delighted to confirm this new media rights agreement in Pakistan ahead of what promises to be an exciting period of growth for cricket, both in the sport’s heartlands and in new markets. Pakistan remains one of cricket’s most passionate and vibrant markets, and it is a priority for the ICC to ensure fans are delivered world-class access and enriched experiences of our marquee events across broadcast and digital platforms.

“We look forward to deepening our long-standing relationship with PTV, and to working closely with Myco and other digital partners. Our focus will continue to remain on deepening and widening fandom for the sport in Pakistan by elevating the athletic spectacle of the ICC events and delivering enhanced viewing experiences.”

Ms. Aaliya Rasheed, Executive Director Sports at PTV, highlighted the significance of this achievement and stressed its role in bringing premier international cricket events to audiences nationwide.

“Securing the broadcast rights for ICC events reinforces PTVC’s commitment to delivering world-class sports content to audiences across Pakistan," Aaliya said.

"With the dedicated efforts of the entire PTV team, this partnership underscores our dedication to strengthening the national broadcast landscape and ensuring that cricket fans can enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the sport’s biggest global moments. We are proud to play a central role in bringing ICC tournaments to every household in the country,” she added.

Mr. Umair Masoom, Managing Director of Myco, highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering world-class digital and entertainment experiences in Pakistan, expressing enthusiasm about the new partnership

"We are honored to be entrusted with ICC events through 2027, reflecting Myco’s growing role as a leading digital and entertainment ecosystem in Pakistan," he stated.

"Our focus on innovation, accessibility, and seamless user experiences allows us to deliver premium cricket content to millions of fans nationwide. We are excited to collaborate with ICC and Geo Super to elevate both broadcast and digital viewership to new heights," he added.