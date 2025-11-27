Former South African, Indian stars react to Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad during a nets session at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Picture date: Tuesday September 9, 2025. - AFP

Former cricketers from India and South Africa have reacted strongly to a controversial remark made by Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad following South Africa’s dominant Test series win over India in Guwahati on Wednesday.

South Africa crushed India by 408 runs in the final Test to complete a 2-0 whitewash, climbing to second place in both the ICC Test Team Rankings and the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings.

The controversy began on the fourth day when Conrad was asked about South Africa’s declaration, which set India a colossal 549-run target. Explaining the decision.

“We wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet as possible. We wanted them to really grovel, to stay out there, bat them completely out of the contest, and then challenge them to survive today evening and on the final day,” Conrad said.

The word “grovel” immediately sparked debate due to its heavy historical association with Tony Greig’s infamous statement before the 1976 England–West Indies series, a comment widely condemned as racially insensitive.

West Indies, deeply offended, responded by dominating the series 3-0.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel criticised the choice of words, suggesting Conrad knew the weight of the term.

"Maybe the South African coach isn't aware of the historical weight of that word. But I doubt that. He even smirked while saying it. It was definitely disrespectful," Patel said.

"As an Indian team, all you need to say is, 'You've reached this position by playing good cricket. Fair enough. But using such language wasn't required.' I expect we will hear an apology from Conrad during the day. You can compete hard, but such comments have no place on a cricket field," he added.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble also condemned the remark, saying such language has no room in modern cricket.

“There’s history attached to this. Fifty years ago, an England captain used the same phrase against the great West Indies side, and we all know what followed,” Kumble said.

“South Africa have most likely won the series, but when you’re on top, your choice of words matters. Humility is most important at such times. I certainly didn’t expect this—from the coach or the support staff. When you’re winning, the first thing is to stay humble, not say something like this at a press conference,” he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara acknowledged that the comment would sting the Indian dressing room but insisted the response must come through performance.

“It does fire up the team, but it will hurt as well. I don’t think that statement will go down well in the dressing room,” Pujara said.

“But the best way to answer it is to fight it out—bat three sessions, build partnerships. We’re in this position because we haven’t played good cricket, and the response has to come with the bat, not through words.”

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn also disapproved, visibly uncomfortable addressing the remark.

“I'm not on that boat, eh? I don't like that. I almost don't even want to make a comment about it,” Steyn said, visibly uneasy.

“There are certain things you just don't say. There's stigma attached to it. It just wasn't necessary. South Africa were in such a dominant position—saying nothing is enough. I'm just not on that boat,” Steyn added.

He added that regardless of Conrad’s tone, the choice of word was inappropriate.

“Maybe his tone wasn’t as harsh as Tony Greig’s, but that doesn’t matter. You don’t use words like that. Toss it. That’s disappointing. Sorry, Shukri, but that’s disappointing.”