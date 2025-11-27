Dylan Cease agrees to seven-year, $210 million deal with Blue Jays: reports

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field on Oct 1, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Free-agent right-hander Dylan Cease has reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to international media reports on Wednesday.

Although the deal has not yet been officially confirmed by the club, an announcement is expected soon. If finalised, it would become the most lucrative free-agent contract in Blue Jays history, surpassing the six-year, $150 million deal signed by George Springer five years ago.

Cease is regarded as one of the top pitchers available on the market and provides the Blue Jays with a top-of-the-rotation starter as they aim for a World Series title.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, throwing the franchise’s second no-hitter in 2024. He finished the 2024 season with a 14-11 record and a 3.47 ERA in 33 starts, striking out 224 batters. Cease also placed fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting.

Last season, however, Cease’s ERA increased to 4.55, and he finished with an 8-12 record in 32 starts.

In 2022, he was the American League Cy Young runner-up, posting a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA and a career-high 227 strikeouts in 32 starts.

Over his seven-year career, Cease has recorded at least 200 strikeouts in five consecutive seasons, compiling a career record of 65-58 with a 3.88 ERA in 188 starts.

However, Cease has struggled in the postseason, holding a 0-1 record with an 8.74 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance. He pitched just five innings across two postseason starts with the Padres in 2024 and was pulled after 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his only appearance in 2025.

San Diego had tendered Cease a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer earlier this month, which he declined.

Cease will join a right-handed-heavy rotation in Toronto, likely alongside postseason standout Trey Yesavage, as well as veterans Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber. Veteran José Berríos may also return after losing his rotation spot last season due to injury.

In addition to Cease, right-hander Michael King has also filed for free agency, which could result in the Blue Jays losing two of their top starting pitchers.