Mbappe scores four as Real Madrid defeat Olympiacos in chaotic UEFA clash

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal against Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League on November 26, 2025. — Reuters

PIRAEUS: Kylian Mbappe delivered a sensational four-goal performance as Real Madrid edged Olympiacos 4–3 in a pulsating Champions League clash here at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday, ending their three-match winless run in all competitions.

Olympiacos stunned the visitors early on when Francisco Chiquinho drilled a 20-yard strike into the bottom corner. However, Madrid responded with a devastating burst of attacking football, led by Mbappe, who produced the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

The French forward levelled the score after latching on to a perfectly weighted pass from Vinicius Junior, before heading in Arda Guler’s cross moments later. He completed a remarkable seven-minute treble soon afterwards, beating the offside trap and finishing calmly from Eduardo Camavinga’s through ball.

Madrid continued to threaten, with Aurelien Tchouameni striking the bar and Vinicius having a goal ruled out for offside in the build-up. Despite being without five defenders and their first-choice goalkeeper through injury and illness, Los Blancos dominated large spells of the encounter.

Olympiacos refused to give in. Substitute Mehdi Taremi powered in a header to reduce the deficit, only for Mbappe to restore Madrid’s two-goal cushion with a close-range finish from Vinícius’ pass. Ayoub El Kaabi’s late header made it 4–3, but Madrid held firm in the closing minutes.

Mbappe, now the Champions League’s top scorer this season with nine goals in five matches, described the night as “a pleasure”, praising his team-mates for their service. His four goals came from just six attempts, underlining his clinical touch.

The 26-year-old also set several records, becoming the first Real Madrid player to score four goals in a European away match and extending his tally to four career four-goal hauls.

Real Madrid will host Manchester City on 10 December, while Olympiacos travel to Kairat Almaty on 9 December.