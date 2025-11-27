New Zealand plan privately owned NZ20 league to launch in 2027

Stags players celebrate with the winner's trophy after the Super Smash Men's Final match between Central Stags and Canterbury Kings at Basin Reserve on February 02, 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand. - NZC

New Zealand is all set to enter the world of privately owned T20 leagues, with plans under way to introduce NZ20, a six-team franchise competition targeted for launch in January 2027.

The league is expected to operate on a model similar to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where New Zealand Cricket (NZC) would grant a licence but day-to-day management would remain independent.

While the proposal has not yet been approved by NZC, officials involved in the project believe that if a licence is secured, NZ20 will replace the Super Smash, New Zealand’s two-decade-old domestic T20 tournament currently run by NZC through its major associations — Auckland, Northern Districts, Wellington, Central Districts, Canterbury and Otago.

Don MacKinnon, who heads the NZ20 Establishment Committee, said the idea originated from a group of former New Zealand players, including Stephen Fleming.

They then engaged with the New Zealand Players Association (NZPA) to gauge interest in a franchise-based league.

MacKinnon, a lawyer who also leads the country’s Sports Integrity Commission and has served on the NZC Board, was approached around three months ago to assess whether the concept was feasible.

MacKinnon described NZ20 as an “extremely viable” project and said this was the ideal time to bring it to life.

“The concept is pretty simple. We’re exploring whether New Zealand Cricket can provide a clean window for a short, privately owned competition played at the peak of summer,” he said.

“We envision matches at holiday destinations, on beautiful grounds with grassbanks, creating a fan-centric and entertaining competition featuring New Zealand’s top players and hopefully some international stars.”

New Zealand’s absence from the global expansion of T20 leagues has long been notable, despite the popularity of Kiwi players and coaches worldwide.

MacKinnon said former players strongly felt the time was right to develop a domestic T20 brand of their own.

He acknowledged that NZC had previously rejected a similar idea in 2014, believing it was unlikely to compete with dominant leagues like the IPL and BBL.

However, he said the landscape had now changed, and NZ20 would aim for a “boutique, uniquely New Zealand experience” rather than trying to replicate larger leagues.

MacKinnon highlighted that the Super Smash has increasingly served as a development competition and has struggled to capture fan interest.

He believes NZ20, backed by private investment, can reinvigorate domestic cricket.

“Private ownership enables innovation and greater capital to improve the fan experience, whether at the ground or through broadcast. If we get this right, we can attract New Zealand’s best players back into domestic cricket.”

He did not reveal whether IPL franchise owners had shown interest but confirmed strong investment enquiries from India and other global markets. He said the CPL model, which has grown both commercially and in popularity, was a key reference point for NZ20.

The proposed timeline includes launching the men’s league in January 2027, followed by a women’s edition in December 2027.

The biggest challenge lies in finding a clear scheduling window, with the BBL, SA20 and ILT20 all taking place during January — tournaments that regularly feature New Zealand internationals.

MacKinnon admitted the difficulty but said current players were eager to take part.

“We know not everyone will be available, but the feedback is that players desperately want this tournament to happen and will make every effort to participate. Our priority is ensuring players like Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Kane Williamson can feature, because many top players don’t appear in the Super Smash anymore.”

NZ20 could also introduce a unique feature — player ownership stakes.

“We’re exploring a model where players can hold shares in the league. To maximise access to player intellectual property and allow them to share in the competition’s success, this is important,” MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon added that NZC has been in regular discussions with the NZ20 Committee.

“They’ve been excellent to work with and are also considering other options, including the possibility of seeking involvement in the Big Bash.”

He said he hoped NZC would choose NZ20 as its “preferred option” but acknowledged that a swift decision was needed.

“We’re proceeding on the assumption we will secure a licence. We’re engaging with investors and making strong progress. Ideally, by January 2026, we want clarity on whether we can move forward for a January 2027 launch.”